Matt Stachewicz

Goodnight! logo

Matt Stachewicz
Matt Stachewicz
  • Save
Goodnight! logo eye moon goodnight icon branding
Download color palette

Part of branding for "Goodnight!", a fictional pub and eatery based out of Seattle. I'm not sure if it's done, but I like the direction it's going in.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2012
Matt Stachewicz
Matt Stachewicz

More by Matt Stachewicz

View profile
    • Like