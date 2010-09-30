Dan Cederholm

SB playing alternate vector photoshop blue simplebits whitney
Rough 30-minute drill for fun and proof of concept. Playing off an implied cube and some modified Whitney Black.

Posted on Sep 30, 2010
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
