Magnifire is now shipping! Remember starting a fire with a nothing but a magnifying glass on a sunny day? It’s our Useful Skill #7! Handy when you’re investigating critters out in the wilderness. A reminder for the wall of your cabin, office, Airstream, or tent. Here are the glorious details...
- 16 × 20, 4 colors
- Screen printed by Mama’s Sauce in Florida USA
- French Paper Co.’s 100lb Pop-Tone “Whip Cream”
- Open edition, signed
And just remember, be nice to the ants.
5% of all profits from the print go to the Heart Center at Boston Children's Hospital.