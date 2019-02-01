Magnifire is now shipping! Remember starting a fire with a nothing but a magnifying glass on a sunny day? It’s our Useful Skill #7! Handy when you’re investigating critters out in the wilderness. A reminder for the wall of your cabin, office, Airstream, or tent. Here are the glorious details...

- 16 × 20, 4 colors

- Screen printed by Mama’s Sauce in Florida USA

- French Paper Co.’s 100lb Pop-Tone “Whip Cream”

- Open edition, signed

And just remember, be nice to the ants.

5% of all profits from the print go to the Heart Center at Boston Children's Hospital.