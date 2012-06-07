Eynav Raphael

Kiss me like there is no tomorrow

Kiss me like there is no tomorrow
a part of a box design i made for a competition, the full design can be found here: http://graphicool.co.il/?p=1527
(originally in hebrew)

Posted on Jun 7, 2012
