WATOG: Medical App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The #mobileapp needed to act as a social platform in which #medicaltrainee could socialize by creating and participating in chatroom, participate #contests, #chat, access the latest happening in the #network, and get eligible for #funds. The final goal is to create a #UserCenteredDesigns and #interactive #Design that potentiate the involvement of OB/GYN trainees in global issues pertaining to reproductive #health for #womenhealth care, in general, extending to the welfare of fetuses and babies by educating young professionals.
The challenge of the task was to build a trustworthy #platform that has to gain credibility with every click or scroll. For it making User Experience focused on users' need was inevitable. Next phase was to create interface that support its purpose and user centered.
The app also offers an #elearning platform through #video content and Live streaming and creating all these features with Use friendly experience is what we did. And we did it well!