SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process.

Idea was to simplify the setup and renew process of SSL Certificate (boring, isn't?). This certificate is a Wordpress plugin so there are certain things like start and end journey of user have no control.

I have broke down entire process in four steps.

1. Website Details

2. Verify Domain Ownership

3. Install Certificate

4. Activate SSL Certificate

Stay tune for more thoughts on this.

