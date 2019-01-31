Paarth Desai

SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process

SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process.

Idea was to simplify the setup and renew process of SSL Certificate (boring, isn't?). This certificate is a Wordpress plugin so there are certain things like start and end journey of user have no control.

I have broke down entire process in four steps.
1. Website Details
2. Verify Domain Ownership
3. Install Certificate
4. Activate SSL Certificate

Stay tune for more thoughts on this.

