Sean Ford

Immunity

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Immunity medical circle vector illustration icon design abstract geometric mark identity symbol brand logo
Immunity medical circle vector illustration icon design abstract geometric mark identity symbol brand logo
Download color palette
  1. ideas-07.jpg
  2. ideas-07.jpg

A mark that never really made it past the artboard.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like