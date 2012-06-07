Andrés Guerrero

Hola Mundo Variations

Andrés Guerrero
Andrés Guerrero
  • Save
Hola Mundo Variations brand flowcharts planet world hola mundo hello world stationary papelería
Download color palette

Variations in the logo for its different applications (an envelope in the email, some coins in the A4 budget...)

49c8a34ab7b04a4840c8c0ac814060e9
Rebound of
Hola Mundo
By Andrés Guerrero
View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2012
Andrés Guerrero
Andrés Guerrero

More by Andrés Guerrero

View profile
    • Like