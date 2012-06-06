Shed Labs

Kid

Kid baby goat diaper coming soon fall 2012 baaah
working on some announcement shtuff for some friends of mine who are expecting a little addition. The baby goat/ram is a play on their name and a throwback to some collateral we did for them for their wedding a few years ago.

Still has some loose ends to tie up, but I think it's coming together. What do you guys think?

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
