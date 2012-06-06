Mike Cummings

Circuit Tee

Circuit Tee shirt illustration circuit technical vector simple overlay minimal electrical pattern
It's been too long dribbble. Finally getting settled into doing freelance full time.

Anyways, this is part of a circuit board t-shirt concept currently in the works for a client. Will update soon with more progress :D

