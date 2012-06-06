Mathew Sisson

Fan fiction and mature content infographic

Mathew Sisson
Mathew Sisson
  • Save
Fan fiction and mature content infographic infographic fan fiction
Download color palette

An infographic I'm putting together for a piece at Daily Dot. It should be published by next week.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Mathew Sisson
Mathew Sisson

More by Mathew Sisson

View profile
    • Like