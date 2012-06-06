Whole Foods Honey

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Numerous layers of the text 'raw organic honey' were blended atop each other with various blend modes, simulating the effect of glistening, golden honey. A stock image of a wooden wall was edited, edges burned and darkened, and a lens flare cast in the center to highlight the dish. The WF logo, originally green and flat, was manipulated to yield the effect of being 'branded' into the wood.