R.A. Ray

Dice Tower POC

R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray
  • Save
Dice Tower POC corrugated photo wood
Download color palette

I roughed this out of some spare corrugated over Mother's Day weekend. It's fully knock-down and to scale which means it functions as a prototype. Next step is to create a wood prototype, probably with basswood.

0b417f49edfd7dfe692d93615efdfaf9
Rebound of
Dice Tower Sketch
By R.A. Ray
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray

More by R.A. Ray

View profile
    • Like