Draw Near Church Event Flyer and CD Template

Draw Near Church Event Flyer and CD Template church marketing album band cd best flyer design cd insert cd jewel insert template cd template church church template concert creative designs draw near flyer artwork flyer designs flyer psd flyer template flyer templates inspiks jesus light loswl near postcard design psd flyer silhouette summer talent concert youth concert youth sunday
© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

This Draw Near Church Event Flyer and CD Template, is sold exclusively on Graphicriver. The templates can be used for Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, Sermons, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All layers are arranged, color coded and simple to edit.

Inspiration:
Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded. Be wretched and mourn and weep. Let your laughter be turned to mourning and your joy to gloom. Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will exalt you. James 4:8-10

