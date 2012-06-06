© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

This Draw Near Church Event Flyer and CD Template, is sold exclusively on Graphicriver. The templates can be used for Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, Sermons, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All layers are arranged, color coded and simple to edit.

Inspiration:

Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded. Be wretched and mourn and weep. Let your laughter be turned to mourning and your joy to gloom. Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will exalt you. James 4:8-10

See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.