Christopher Pond

Sapphire Open Systems Logo

Christopher Pond
Christopher Pond
  • Save
Sapphire Open Systems Logo pcb circuit board wireless tracing circuits sapphire logo
Download color palette

First stab at a logo for a side project I'm working on with mastermind engineer Jeremy Billheimer. Open to suggestions and tweaks before I start on a hi-fi version.

If you're interested in learning more, you can find us and subscribe at https://www.sapphireopensystems.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Christopher Pond
Christopher Pond

More by Christopher Pond

View profile
    • Like