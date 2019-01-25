🔥 Nucleo 2.5.3 is out and it includes a powerful new tool: the Icon Editor! This new tool allows you to make in seconds changes that would otherwise be laborious (e.g., editing the icon size, flipping the icon or adding extra padding). Besides, it extends some advanced customization options, so far available only to the Nucleo icons, to all the icons imported into the Nucleo app.

Download then Nucleo icon manager for free:

https://nucleoapp.com/

Learn more about the Icon Editor:

https://blog.nucleoapp.com/introducing-the-icon-editor-1735d12a683e

Star Wars icons by the talented @Justas Galaburda. You can download them for free here:

https://iconstore.co/icons/star-wars-icons/