🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🔥 Nucleo 2.5.3 is out and it includes a powerful new tool: the Icon Editor! This new tool allows you to make in seconds changes that would otherwise be laborious (e.g., editing the icon size, flipping the icon or adding extra padding). Besides, it extends some advanced customization options, so far available only to the Nucleo icons, to all the icons imported into the Nucleo app.
Download then Nucleo icon manager for free:
https://nucleoapp.com/
Learn more about the Icon Editor:
https://blog.nucleoapp.com/introducing-the-icon-editor-1735d12a683e
Star Wars icons by the talented @Justas Galaburda. You can download them for free here:
https://iconstore.co/icons/star-wars-icons/