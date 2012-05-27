Taylor Hultquist-Todd

Another Animation Frame

Taylor Hultquist-Todd
Taylor Hultquist-Todd
  • Save
Another Animation Frame animation watercolor
Download color palette

A frame from a short traditional animation. I only had about 3 weeks to work on it, so it's something I'd like to expand upon eventually. Full piece here: https://vimeo.com/41819239

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2012
Taylor Hultquist-Todd
Taylor Hultquist-Todd

More by Taylor Hultquist-Todd

View profile
    • Like