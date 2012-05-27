Jonathan Woodward

Giraffe Gestural Sketches

Giraffe Gestural Sketches giraffe wildlife sketch
Another part of the process for the WAZA poster...

When I haven't collaged an animal before, I like to get back to good old fashioned pencil and paper to do some quick studies and gestural sketches to get a feel for the shapes and lines of the creature.

In this case, the giraffe is to be reaching up into a tree to eat some of its favourite leaves, so I wanted to explore a few different angles for the head and that ginormous tongue.

Posted on May 27, 2012
