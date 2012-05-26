helo Casnewydd

I gave a talk yesterday on Progressive enhancement at the fantastic Port 80 conference in Newport.

It was my first talk at a large web event and I sweated a lot of time on the slides, deciding to opt for a simple, icon-based approach that would help guide the talk with a consistent visual narrative.

I opted for the lovely Geomicons Wired icon set supported by the gorgeous new Edmondsans from Lost Type Co-op.

Copy of the slides are up on Speakerdeck to view.