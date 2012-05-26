Jon Burton

Life's Little Moments

Jon Burton
Jon Burton
  • Save
Life's Little Moments photography film little life camera burton arts burtonarts snap exposure moments
Download color palette

Working on a logo for Life's Little Moments Photography. Have 4 different variations. Please critique, been hammering myself on this one.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Jon Burton
Jon Burton

More by Jon Burton

View profile
    • Like