Aron Jean Shay

Eleventh Doctor Silhouette

Aron Jean Shay
Aron Jean Shay
  • Save
Eleventh Doctor Silhouette whovian doctor who cutout paper craft silhouette artwork
Download color palette

A silhouette of the Eleventh Doctor from Doctor Who. This was a promotional giveaway over at my facebook page :)

You can see the full picture here at my tumblr: http://aronjshay.tumblr.com/post/23597488460/eleventhdoctor

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Aron Jean Shay
Aron Jean Shay

More by Aron Jean Shay

View profile
    • Like