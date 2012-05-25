Jory Raphael

Camera Toggle

Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
  • Save
Camera Toggle notabli kids app ios iphone parents toggle camera video icons
Download color palette

Wanted the icons throughout the app to remain consistent, so made a custom toggle slider for the camera capture screen with mini-icons in our style.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
I draw (very small) pictures.

More by Jory Raphael

View profile
    • Like