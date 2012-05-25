Shed Labs

Core Values Mural

Shed Labs
Shed Labs
  • Save
Core Values Mural mural megaphone trophy star ribbon podiums medal
Download color palette

We are getting to work with such awesome people. Here is a mock up of a mural we're working on.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Shed Labs
Shed Labs

More by Shed Labs

View profile
    • Like