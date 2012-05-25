This is my new personal logo mark. I am scaling back my full time job in hopes of picking up more freelance work. I need to look like a professional designer rather than someone doing a little work on the side.

I've been exploring a monogram with my initials (MN). I tried to work MNX into it (Norcross > Cross > X) but couldn't figure it out in an overt way.

There are so many amazing talented people on here and I'd love any feedback/suggestions on how to make this better and stronger.