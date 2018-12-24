Motherhood logo design. A lovely baby and a mother's face in a love symbol, unique and stylish. The modern motherhood logo is suitable for companies or businesses about child care and nursery, breastfeeding outfits and nursing clothes, maternity fashion or clothing. The heart shape logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=118356