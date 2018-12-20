Meet new people - Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Australia

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After a years work of grinding I'm please to announce, Friendly App has relaunched back into the Aussie app stores 🎉
Press L to show some love!
-------
Friendly App
Start meeting new people today! (Only avail in Australia 🇦🇺) Friendly iOS app or visit http://friendly.app
Download app | Website | Instagram