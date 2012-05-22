Sean O'Grady

Woman Head

Sean O'Grady
Sean O'Grady
  • Save
Woman Head woman head logo mark black hair identity face shadow
Download color palette

Experimenting with idea for the portrayal of a female form for a logo.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Sean O'Grady
Sean O'Grady
Logo and Brand Identity Designer.

More by Sean O'Grady

View profile
    • Like