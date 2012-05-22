Sam Wightwick

Elementone17 - Stargazing

Elementone17 - Stargazing album art music photoshop covers beats
Album artwork for a personal music project.
The album is centred on space themed instrumental hip hop and is titled Stargazing.
The cover image is of an astronomy telescope, which was scanned from a book purchased from a charity shop and processed in Photoshop.

The album will be out this month on Farfectched records
For more info visit http://elementone17.bandcamp.com

