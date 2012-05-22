Elementone17 - Stargazing

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Album artwork for a personal music project.
The album is centred on space themed instrumental hip hop and is titled Stargazing.
The cover image is of an astronomy telescope, which was scanned from a book purchased from a charity shop and processed in Photoshop.
The album will be out this month on Farfectched records
For more info visit http://elementone17.bandcamp.com