Gavin Chyi

Bape App

Gavin Chyi
Gavin Chyi
  • Save
Bape App bape app icon
Download color palette

An app icon design for A Bating Ape in Lukewarm Water.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Gavin Chyi
Gavin Chyi

More by Gavin Chyi

View profile
    • Like