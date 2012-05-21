Saya

Free infographic pack

Saya
Saya
  • Save
Free infographic pack free infographic pack
Download color palette

I made some infographics for a project and these are left over - free to download
http://www.arterruption.net/freebies/fresh-and-free-infographic-set-to-download/

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Saya
Saya

More by Saya

View profile
    • Like