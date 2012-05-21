Alex Workman

T.V. real estate logomark/monogram

nail house keyhole real estate key logo icon thick black and white logomark
Logo concepts for a real estate agent. Initials are T V. Critique/thoughts/opinions welcome!

For the wordmark, I'm thinking something angular cornered (instead of rounded) and architectual looking.
Posted on May 21, 2012
