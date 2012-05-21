Oliver Vogel

Diving Helmet Sketch

Oliver Vogel
Oliver Vogel
  • Save
Diving Helmet Sketch helmet c4d npr sketch cinema 4d
Download color palette

Working on a sketch style non-photorealistic render of my diving helmet model, I did some weeks ago in Cinema 4D

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Oliver Vogel
Oliver Vogel

More by Oliver Vogel

View profile
    • Like