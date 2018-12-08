Jack Royle

Jack Royle
Jack Royle
Wave Logo identity typogaphy liquid grid water sea wave branding brand logo typography colour stroke vector flat icon dribbble shot
Got inspired by @MadeByStudioJQ and his ten-minute logo idea. So thought I would give it a go. Might have been done before so if you've seen it before let me know, happy with the end result, enjoyed creating something quick and off the top.

