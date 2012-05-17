Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rob Foster

Meat Space

Rob Foster
Rob Foster
  • Save
Meat Space freezer box cookies rubysnap packaging rubysnap.com
Download color palette

New freezer boxes fresh from the printer. Great printing job... The blacks are truly and non-bleedy black and the reds are nice and saturated.

Get some of her cookies if you're so inclined. Best. Cookies. Ever. rubysnap.com

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2012
Rob Foster
Rob Foster

More by Rob Foster

View profile
    • Like