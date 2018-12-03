Finaci version 2

Greetings from mantis !!

Finaci card dashboard ui exploration 2. Your feedback and appreciation always welcome :)

Download now

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

For more updates

Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

For crafting your ideas.

Shoot us mail

chillingmantis@gmail.com

