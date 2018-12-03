Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Napkin Mockups Set

Napkin Mockups Set utensil fork spoon knife tablecloth cultery restaurant serviette kitchen design accessory mock up napkin set download psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg
  2. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg
  3. 5.jpg
  4. 2.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 3.jpg

Price
$9.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• psd with cultery in a folded napkin (side and top view);
• psd with cultery with a folded and twisted napkin, top view;
• psd with folded and unfolded napkins, top view;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• napkin color and design (front and back part, upper and bottom part);
• cutlery color;
• highlights;
• shadow;
• background color and design;

