Napkin Mockups Set

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• psd with cultery in a folded napkin (side and top view);
• psd with cultery with a folded and twisted napkin, top view;
• psd with folded and unfolded napkins, top view;
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• napkin color and design (front and back part, upper and bottom part);
• cutlery color;
• highlights;
• shadow;
• background color and design;