Alexey Matveev

Red Bank

Alexey Matveev
Alexey Matveev
  • Save
Red Bank user interface digital mobile app mobile analytics red ios bank account bank app fintech typography apple app design concept ux ui
Download color palette

Hello friends,

Glad to share with you a new shot. This is Red Bank, one of my fictional banks. I decided to experiment with simplifying ux and improving ui based on banking applications that I use.

There is a lot of work ahead, which I will definitely share with you. I hope for your support :)

I would also like to hear your opinion.

Press "L" to appreciate it

› Facebook

Alexey Matveev
Alexey Matveev

More by Alexey Matveev

View profile
    • Like