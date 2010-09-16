sbx1 (take2)

Interactive starts in the heart.

Scrapped previous version of this concept as it was brought to my attention to be too close to existing work by someone else. (thank you, fuzzco!)

I think I'm liking this more instead anyways. The scale of the iphone and heart will be as close to real dimensions as possible, and would be printed on the left side of the shirt. Silver ink desired.

Maybe we could build an iphone app that would recognize movement and pretend to scan via animated connect the dots grid. Wishful thinking...