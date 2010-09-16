Nathan Staines

London Bound

My wife and I are moving to London.

Our little feet will be touching down in a few weeks, I'll be looking for work once I get there.

If you know of any great agencies that would appreciate my services then please point them in my direction.

Posted on Sep 16, 2010
