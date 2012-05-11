Michael Parenteau

Compass Flag Mixins

Michael Parenteau
Michael Parenteau
Hire Me
  • Save
Compass Flag Mixins compass scss mixins jsfiddle github gist open source love flag ribbon
Download color palette

This is not the same kind of UI element, but in the spirit of open source and inspired by the shot by @Julie Ann Horvath I'm rebounding... I have created some flag / ribbon scss mixins (using compass) and posted a gist on github and then there is a jsfiddle with the basic html/css.

Feel free to use, make better... slap me with a goose feather, whatever.

93b1880cb6d81ea3bdbb0b208eac2675
Rebound of
Bended Shadow with Pure CSS
By Julie Ann Horvath
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Michael Parenteau
Michael Parenteau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Parenteau

View profile
    • Like