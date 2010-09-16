Always Bet On Black

A theme I put together for DestroyTwitter, which I'm testing out as an alternative to Tweetie. The theming pulls from a CSS file that you can grab here.

I went with a dark theme because I prefer for my twitter feed to fall into the background of my desktop, which is usually this wood paneling one.

Theming this thing out was kind of a pain. Lots of back and forth between Espresso and loading up the theme in DT, so if you see anything out of the ordinary please let me know!