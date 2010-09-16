Phil Coffman

Always Bet On Black

A theme I put together for DestroyTwitter, which I'm testing out as an alternative to Tweetie. The theming pulls from a CSS file that you can grab here.

I went with a dark theme because I prefer for my twitter feed to fall into the background of my desktop, which is usually this wood paneling one.

Theming this thing out was kind of a pain. Lots of back and forth between Espresso and loading up the theme in DT, so if you see anything out of the ordinary please let me know!

Posted on Sep 16, 2010
