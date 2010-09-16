Always Bet On Black

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A theme I put together for DestroyTwitter, which I'm testing out as an alternative to Tweetie. The theming pulls from a CSS file that you can grab here.
I went with a dark theme because I prefer for my twitter feed to fall into the background of my desktop, which is usually this wood paneling one.
Theming this thing out was kind of a pain. Lots of back and forth between Espresso and loading up the theme in DT, so if you see anything out of the ordinary please let me know!