Lazuardyas Zhafran Ligardi

bing.com UI redesign

Lazuardyas Zhafran Ligardi
Lazuardyas Zhafran Ligardi
bing.com UI redesign ui web microsoft bing logo ux search engine search page ui ux design ui ux
So I redesigned Microsoft search engine, bing.com, this UI itself based on simplicity and effectivity. It also my first work with Adobe Illustrator!

credit to Wellington Rodrigues for his amazing Unsplash work: https://unsplash.com/photos/kZcrfeVmNK8

Posted on Nov 17, 2018
Lazuardyas Zhafran Ligardi
Lazuardyas Zhafran Ligardi

