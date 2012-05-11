Bobby Dixon

Frank Public Art Mural

10' x 30' Frank Public Art mural for the month of May. Located on the southern wall of Frank in the warehouse district of Austin, TX. www.hotdogscoldbeer.com

Posted on May 11, 2012
