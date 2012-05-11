Mirka Biel

Openness

Openness openness icons brackets open circle
Set of icons created for an organization active in many areas. The common graphic elements are reversed brackets - it symbolizes the openness. Apologies it's not pixel perfect...it's just a concept.

Posted on May 11, 2012
