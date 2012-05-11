Preview of a advertisement

Arjen van der Vlis

I made this advertisement for a news app made by Stylishmedia, where i am having my internship. Stylishmedia did the design part of the app.

The idea was to make the ad in the style of a movie poster, to hype the app and make promotion for the company.

Posted on May 11, 2012
