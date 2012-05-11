Helvetic Brands®

Add 2

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Add 2 branding logo icon pattern identity brand poster
Download color palette

An alternative poster design for this project. The typographic composition is still to be defined.

Do you have a favorite one?

Add
Rebound of
Add
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like