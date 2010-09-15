Chris Wallace

Road Rash II

Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace
  • Save
Road Rash II sega genesis
Download color palette

Growing up, I wasn't as rich as some folks and didn't have a Nintendo or Super Nintendo. However, my dad had an Intellivision and eventually we got a Sega Genesis and quickly fell in love with knocking people off motorcycles with clubs and chains in Road Rash and Road Rash II.

That was a great game.

Oh, and in high school I got into Sega Dreamcast and Playstation II. Now I'm on the XBOX 360.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace

More by Chris Wallace

View profile
    • Like