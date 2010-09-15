👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Growing up, I wasn't as rich as some folks and didn't have a Nintendo or Super Nintendo. However, my dad had an Intellivision and eventually we got a Sega Genesis and quickly fell in love with knocking people off motorcycles with clubs and chains in Road Rash and Road Rash II.
That was a great game.
Oh, and in high school I got into Sega Dreamcast and Playstation II. Now I'm on the XBOX 360.