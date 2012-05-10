Jason Cooper

Sports Leadership

Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper
  • Save
Sports Leadership sports college web design interface coaches design website
Download color palette

Site design for a really interesting and unique client who works with major D1 athletic departments like UNC, Notre Dame, Michigan, etc. on leadership training and sports psychology. As a big Carolina fan, it's been fun to get insight on the behind the scenes training, especially for team captains.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper

More by Jason Cooper

View profile
    • Like