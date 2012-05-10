Simon Birky Hartmann

13♠

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
13♠ webdesign branding 13 spade helvetica neue 67 md cn
Download color palette
A19b3436a937c952c07c8c991bf5c326
Rebound of
13♠
By Simon Birky Hartmann
View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like