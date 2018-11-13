Ali Sayed

Space - Exploration Landing Page & Illustration

Space - Exploration Landing Page & Illustration norde logo environment typography night space dark ui ux website colorful design landing page illustration vector branding style guide color palette design system hand drawn sketches illustrations guidelines pictogram drawn website illustration elements gradient
Hey guys 👋

Here is an illustration based landing page i designed recently. Tried playing with light-dark colors and out of this universe. LOL. Just kidding.

Thanks for watching! :)

